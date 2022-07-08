Liberty High School senior Juan Cebreiros won a $7,000 scholarship after winning the PlayVS Cup, a national esports competition, for the school’s new team.
Eighteen teams from across the country competed in the recent PlayVS Cup. Cebreiros, 18, competed against a Georgia-based team in the game “Madden NFL 2022” on Playstation 4 in the final round of the national competition to win. He had previously qualified for the PlayVS Cup by winning the Pacific Region Championship, in which 64 teams from Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and Arizona competed, according to Kevin Boles, Liberty’s esports coach. This is the first year the school has had a competitive esports team. Previously, there had been an esports club run by students.
“This is the first time Liberty has ever done anything like this,” Cebreiros said of the esports team. “I just want to thank the school and the coaches for the opportunity.”
The PlayVS Cup is run by PlayVS, “the nation’s leading scholastic esports provider,” according to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the national body for high school athletics. The two organizations have partnered to get esports recognized as a sanctioned high school sport. Esports is the term for playing video games competitively for spectators.
Gaming and esports are promising new programs for schools, and the COVID-19 pandemic has helped to accelerate their popularity, according to Cebreiros. While most sports teams faced pandemic-related challenges due to social distancing guidelines, esports teams were not impacted the same way; Cebreiros was able to compete against his Georgia-based opponents without ever having to leave Brentwood.
Cebreiros graduated from Liberty this year and plans to attend Los Medanos College to pursue a degree in journalism. Although Los Medanos does not offer an esports program, he still plans to play recreationally as much as he can.
