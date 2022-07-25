Liberty Lions logo

The Liberty Lions football team recently won a 7-on-7 summer camp tournament in Lake Tahoe.

These 7-on-7 competitions, unlike traditional 11-on-11 play, don’t have the five offensive lineman or four defensive lineman upfront. There is no rush on the quarterback. This allows for the defense to drop all their seven players into coverage while also giving the quarterback his allotted pass time without having to worry about getting hit by a rushing defensive lineman.

Most of the teams Liberty saw at the camp were from across California. One school even attended from Iowa.

