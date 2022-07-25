The Liberty Lions football team recently won a 7-on-7 summer camp tournament in Lake Tahoe.
These 7-on-7 competitions, unlike traditional 11-on-11 play, don’t have the five offensive lineman or four defensive lineman upfront. There is no rush on the quarterback. This allows for the defense to drop all their seven players into coverage while also giving the quarterback his allotted pass time without having to worry about getting hit by a rushing defensive lineman.
Most of the teams Liberty saw at the camp were from across California. One school even attended from Iowa.
According to first-year head coach Mike Cable, the Lions struggled early on. But after an early loss in round-robin play, the team never looked back and didn’t lose another game for the rest of the tournament.
Led by offensive standouts such as quarterback Nate Bell and wide receiver Ryan McKendry, the Lions team breezed through to the championship, defeating Miramonte. Teammates stepped up when they needed to in helping the overall team succeed throughout the tournament, Cable said.
Bell is labeled by his coach as a "very smart quarterback."
“His ability to read defenses and make plays on the fly made my job as a coach easier,” Cable said.
Cable said the experience will be a lift for his team going forward. “The tournament was a major confidence booster in the offense and me overall as a coach," he said.
The championship wasn’t the only bright light to come from the trip to Lake Tahoe as the team chemistry took a huge leap forward as the season quickly approaches, Cable said. He said the tournament also showcased his team's quick adaptation to his new system.
The team begins its season in late August.
“You can really feel the team coming together as a family, guys pulling for each other no matter how big or small their role was on the team,” Cable said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.