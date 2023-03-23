Liberty Lions logo_EDITORIAL ART

The Liberty High Lions have promoted the junior varsity football staff to the varsity and is looking for new coaches for the junior varsity team for the upcoming season.

In his first season as head coach at Liberty, Michael Cable improved the Lions from 5-5 in 2021 and to 8-2 in the regular season in 2022, defeating Amador Valley in the NCS playoffs for their first playoff win since 2019 before falling to Clayton Valley Charter in the semifinals.

“It’s not that we’re shifting gears as we’re really trying to refine what we’re doing from the top down,” Cable said.

