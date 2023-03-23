The Liberty High Lions have promoted the junior varsity football staff to the varsity and is looking for new coaches for the junior varsity team for the upcoming season.
In his first season as head coach at Liberty, Michael Cable improved the Lions from 5-5 in 2021 and to 8-2 in the regular season in 2022, defeating Amador Valley in the NCS playoffs for their first playoff win since 2019 before falling to Clayton Valley Charter in the semifinals.
“It’s not that we’re shifting gears as we’re really trying to refine what we’re doing from the top down,” Cable said.
Whoever eventually gets hired to the Liberty junior varsity staff will have some big shoes to fill. The JV Lions went 7-2 last season and ran through league play, outscoring their opponents 109-22 with back-to-back shutouts at Pittsburg and against Freedom, and the JV program has won seven or more games in the last three consecutive full seasons (not including the 2020-21 delayed and shortened COVID-19 campaign).
Defensive coordinator Richie Beltram was promoted to the varsity staff at the same position with Troy Amate promoted from junior varsity head coach to assistant head coach on the varsity staff where he’ll coach the H-backs and tight ends. Now the challenge for Cable and crew is filling these holes at the JV level.
“We’re trying to get the right-minded people to these positions,” Cable said. “We’re trying to set these student-athletes up to be successful in their life, on and off the field.”
Like most junior varsity programs nationally, Liberty plans to have their system installed in the JV program not only just to keep things uniform throughout the program, but also to prepare those players for their jump to varsity, whether it comes after this upcoming season or if they have to get called up suddenly during the season.
