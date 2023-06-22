Liberty football opens up summer camp

When Liberty High School’s football team ended practice on Monday, head coach Mike Cable reminded his team of one thing: “We’re not out here to try.”
“We set very high expectations last season, my first year coming in, putting in a lot of work, and changing the culture here,” Cable said. “We have high expectations (this season). We want to win, we want to go back to the playoffs and we feel we have the contention for State this year.”
Last season saw them fall one game short of the North Coast Section championship game, losing at Clayton Valley Charter. Cable said he believes that this team can make a similar run to another State title that the Lions have been looking to make since winning it all in 2018.
“I know we can (win State),” he said. “I know we can and that was my point to say we’re not out here to try. We have a very detailed plan and preparation and now it’s on the kids to do their part. So we feel very confident with this group.”
Liberty took significant strides in that direction in 2022. Despite coming in late and not having a full offseason to prepare, Cable led the Lions back into the NCS spotlight with an 8-4 overall record and their first playoff win since 2019 when they beat Amador Valley in the quarterfinals.
The Lions will look different on the field with a younger team compared to last season.
The biggest change comes at quarterback. With Nate Bell off to Eastern Washington, the spotlight now shifts to 6-foot junior Sage Robertson, making the jump to varsity for his final two seasons of high school football.
“Sage has done a tremendous job this offseason with his development,” Cable said. “He’s putting in a lot of work and it’s paying off.”
Robertson took all of the first-team offensive snaps on Monday. He showed glimpses of what’s to come, including a strike over the middle for one big completion into the red zone and another being a touchdown pass on a fade pattern to his left.
“He’s done a great job so far,” Cable said. “We see the flashes being able to do a lot of things offensively, so we’re very excited. We’ve got players, we’ve got a system in place, and we’re not asking anything other than him just playing his brand of football.”
Although Robertson isn’t expected to “step in and be Nate Bell,” Bell’s production last season didn’t go unnoticed. Bell accounted for 2,575 total yards on offense with 33 total touchdowns. Where he lacked the traditional height (6-1, 6-2) for a quarterback, he made up for it with his athleticism and ability to extend plays, or make them himself.
“You can’t replace Nate Bell,” Cable said. “He’s a special quarterback, but we don’t need someone to step in and be Nate Bell. We have a lot of talent around our quarterback, and we have this offensive system designed to help our young quarterback.”
One thing that will help Robertson is the return of the entire offensive line from last year’s NCS semifinal squad, and a set of wide receivers, one with whom Robertson already has a strong chemistry.
“It’s good chemistry and it’s like a brotherhood,” Robertson said.
Robertson follows a new quarterback lineage at Liberty that started with Jay Butterfield, who led the Lions to the State title in 2018 as a junior and is now at San Jose State. Bell continued that last year with his stellar season and eventual scholarship to Eastern Washington. However, none of this has affected Robertson’s preparation for his first year as the varsity starter.
“I feel everybody thinks it’s a lot of pressure,” Robertson said. “I’m not going to be like Nate. I’m going to be the best version of me.”
Robertson has momentum going for him entering this season. Last year, he led the junior varsity team to a 7-2 record in league play while guiding an offense that outscored their league opponents 109-22.
Entering this season, Robertson has just one thing on his mind: winning.
“We’re not here to win a few games,” he said. “We’re here to go far.”
