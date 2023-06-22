Liberty football opens up summer camp

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

Sage Robertson is the new quarterback for Liberty High School after Nate Bell graduated.

When Liberty High School’s football team ended practice on Monday, head coach Mike Cable reminded his team of one thing: “We’re not out here to try.”

“We set very high expectations last season, my first year coming in, putting in a lot of work, and changing the culture here,” Cable said. “We have high expectations (this season). We want to win, we want to go back to the playoffs and we feel we have the contention for State this year.”

Last season saw them fall one game short of the North Coast Section championship game, losing at Clayton Valley Charter. Cable said he believes that this team can make a similar run to another State title that the Lions have been looking to make since winning it all in 2018.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.