Liberty multisport star Akili Calhoun has officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of California, Berkeley, where he will play football.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound product, was named to the all-Bay Valley Athletic League first offensive and defensive teams in 2019, as well as the all-league second offensive team in 2018.
He tallied 41 tackles, seven sacks and caused one fumble in 15 games, spanned over two stellar seasons on the varsity squad, according to Maxpreps.com
Calhoun is expected to join Cal in January of 2021 as a mid-year enrollee, according to a Cal news release.
“I love Liberty, it has taught me a lot about not only ball, but life as well,” Calhoun said in a statement earlier this year. “I love Brentwood and I always will.”
