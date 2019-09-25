If there is something Ryan Partridge and the rest of the Liberty football faithful learned about this 2019 team, it’s that they been able to close out tight games.
The Lions finished non-league play going a perfect 5-0. After kicking off the season with a marginal win over Vacaville, the remaining four of those games have been nail-biters, being won by five points or less.
And Liberty’s 17-13 victory over Cardinal Newman last week was no exception.
“We haven’t found our identity yet on offense and its coming,” said Partridge. “These kids know how to win. Someone dubbed us the ‘Cardiac Cats’ on Twitter last week and it’s kind of how it’s been.”
One of the biggest headlines heading into the season was the lack of returning receivers Liberty possesed. But Jay Butterfield has made the most of it. The Oregon commit went 14 for 27 with 142 yards.
“We just been trying to get as much as possible in practice,” said Butterfield. “We’re trying to translate it out, we all make mistakes but we have to work through it.”
Ryan Tolero lined a 36-yard field goal to give Liberty a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
Liberty added in its next possession. In a 50-yard drive that was led by a 20-yard pass from Jay Butterfield to Cody Muth, primary linebacker turned fullback Mason Padilla scored on a one-yard run to make it 10-0 in the first quarter.
Cardinal Newman cut the lead to three with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Pavitt to Tsion Nunnally. It was 10-7 at halftime.
While Butterfield eventually scored the game winner on a one-yard sneak, running back Darrion Bartley was an instrumental part in making it down field. The honor bowl MVP carried the ball 28 times for 184 rushing yards.
Liberty’s defense also played a huge part. With two-way players consisting of Payton Zdroik, Akili Calhoun, James McNorton and Cle’mone Kennedy holding Newman to just 39 rushing yards. It was also the first time this line played together with Calhoun returning from injury.
While Butterfield’s number are slightly down, Partridge stands by his pro-style quarterback.
“I’m sick of hearing it,” said Partridge. “It’s not Jay. It’s our team. Our receivers have to get open; he was putting balls on guys.”
Nonetheless, Liberty is off to a 5-0 start and will kick off BVAL play at Freedom in the Bell game on Sept. 27.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.