Brentwood’s Liberty High School and Oakley’s Freedom High School football teams each picked up victories in the second-to-last week of the regular season.
Liberty 63, Deer Valley 22
Liberty (8-1; 3-1 in league play) bounced back from its first loss of the season with a decisive victory over the winless Wolverines. The Lions dropped 42 unanswered points in the opening two quarters to build an insurmountable cushion, en route to victory.
The one-two punch of senior quarterback Jay Butterfield and freshman Jaden Rashada torched the Wolverines, combining to complete 18 of 26 passes for 365 yards and seven touchdowns.
Liberty wide receiver Cody Muth was a touchdown machine, hauling in four scores while making five catches for 160 yards.
Deer Valley put up a valiant fight in the losing effort.
Wolverines quarterback Pacifica Tumanuvao completed eight of 14 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, and running back Reginald Hill carried the ball seven times for 75 yards and a score.
Deer Valley wide receiver Joel Padilla added five catches for 77 yards and a score.
Liberty next travels to Heritage in the annual Brentwood Bowl at 7 p.m., Nov. 1, while Deer Valley tries to avoid a winless regular season in a clash at Freedom, at the same time.
Freedom 27, Antioch 22
The visiting Falcons (2-7; 2-2 in league play) squeaked out their second win of the season against Antioch.
Freedom’s stats were not available as of press time, but Antioch (2-7, 2-2) was carried by running back Dejuan Butler, who carried the ball 12 times for 123 yards and two scores.
Fellow back Dwight Turner chipped in with 11 carries for 75 yards in the Panthers’ run-dominant offense.
The Panthers rumble into Pittsburg Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m, while Freedom seeks its third win of the season when it hosts Deer Valley, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
Pittsburg 29, Heritage 8
League-leading Pittsburg continued its hot play in a win over the Patriots.
Pittsburg (8-1, 4-0) jumped out to a 29-0 lead after three quarters, and never looked back.
Pittsburg quarterback Santino Chavez completed 15 of 22 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns, to Brian Andre Pierce, Jr., James Battle III and Avant Muldrow. The trio finished with a combined eight catches for 151 yards.
James Williams scored the Patriots’ lone touchdown in the game.
Heritage’s stats were not available as of press time.
Heritage hosts Liberty at 7 p.m, Nov. 1, while Pittsburg welcomes Antioch Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.
