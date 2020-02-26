No. 4 Liberty and no. 5 Berkeley ended regulation play with the score knotted at 1-1, and played through two scoreless overtime periods before Berkeley came out on top in a shootout in the North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships in Brentwood, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Berkeley will advance to take on no. 1 Carondelet in the semifinal round. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Leah Freeman’s sudden-death stop of Liberty’s Kaelyn Adams shot sent the Yellowjackets into a celebratory frenzy, as Berkeley pulled out the victory (5-4 on penalty kicks)
“It’s always tough to lose a game like this on PK’s,” said Liberty head coach Tony Martins. “As long as I have been here, it’s always been a great match with Berkeley…It’s a coachable moment. We have had a lot of success here.”
[Photos] North Coast Section Division 1 Girls' Soccer Championships - Liberty vs. Berkeley
Ruby Hill’s clinching penalty kick shot sailed over Adams head into the back right of the goal, giving the Yellowjackets an advantage that they wouldn’t relinquish.
Freeman dove to her right on Adams’ ensuing midheight attempt, getting both hands on the ball to stop it in its tracks and send Berkeley to the improbable victory.
“You always want a little bit more, especially after we have won North Coast,” Martins said. “Unfortunately, it didn’t happen for us.”
Jessie Sotelo put the Lions on the board midway through the first half, and the Liberty defense and Adams in goal held Berkeley in check until Berkeley freshman Shima Dixon scored off a throw-in with just over 6 minutes left that appeared to be in Adams’ grasp, but spun around on her fingers and into the back of the net.
“It was unfortunate, they put some pressure on us,” Martins said. “We have to make plays. Kaelyn has had a great career here. She has played all four years at the varsity level. This play doesn’t define her. I know she’ll move on to great things.”
The squads played through two mostly uneventful overtimes, before a wild back and fourth shootout ensued.
Kaitlin Carlton, Alexis Gutierrez, Sotelo and Jayden King all scored for Liberty in the shootout, but ultimately Freeman’s saves of Hailey Brambley, Adrianna Martins and finally Adams helped Berkeley emerge victorious . Freeman, Ava Zlatchin, Myah Polzin, Lisabeth Phillips and Hill all found the back of the net for Berkeley in the shootout.
Liberty’s Adams was otherwise stellar, stopping Safiya O’Brien and Roxanne Ferentz in the shootout.
Liberty’s loss ends an otherwise impressive season that saw the team win at least a share of its seventh straight Bay Valley Athletic League title.
The team is slated to return around 18 players next season.
“We are going to move on and learn from this,” Martins said.
