The Liberty High School girls’ wrestling team shined at the Brittany David Invitational, securing second place among 46 teams.
Hermelinda Mendoza (106 pounds), Jadyn Wilson (116 pounds) and Samantha Calkins (170 pounds) led the way by winning in their weight classes, but Lowell High edged out Liberty 151-144 in the team standings.
“We work hard, we do strength training and we don’t take any type of time off,” said Liberty girls’ head coach Phil Freeman.
Freshman Sophia Yurkovich was also impressive, finishing second in the 150-pound weight class. In the final, she was bested by Santa Teresa’s Shaylene Lopez via fall (1:20). Gabby Twigg (235 pounds) grabbed fifth place; Carlie Droszcz (160 pounds) sixth; and Chloe Lira (121 pounds) seventh to round out the top eight finishers.
Wilson knocked off Arroyo’s Reyna Solis by fall (0:35) to capture her title as well as the tournament MVP honors.
“When wrestling people you have never wrestled before you never know what is going to happen,” Wilson said. “You might fold under pressure, you might choke. I am just glad I had my coaches in my corner and guided me through it.”
Mendoza took care of Amador Valley’s Mikayla Gueverra by fall (0:56) to capture the 106-pound title and Calkins ousted Santa Rosa High’s Kiana Mason by fall (0:55) to win her title.
“In the beginning I was really, really, really, nervous,” Mendoza said. “She had pinned me multiple times … I talked to my team before the match, they taught me some moves and with that I pushed through and won.”
Calkins assessed that Mason “kind of just fell over” in the final.
“It is what it is,” Calkins said. “I came away with the win.”
In other key results involving Bay Valley Athletic League teams, Antioch High’s Desirea Tauluuluu Spadini (137 pounds) defeated Lowell High’s Daniela Romo by a 10-7 decision to capture her weight-class title.
Freedom’s Luz Lacayo battled back to reach the consolation A championship, but lost to Sacred Heart Cathedral’s Maricella Barreto-Ray by fall (2:21).
Pittsburg’s Melesisi Malupo (235 pounds) took home her weight-class title with a win over Palo Alto’s Amelia Clough by fall (3:28).
Fellow Pirate Gabriella Tringali (150 pounds) finished fifth; Yasmin Gruela (111 pounds) and Serafina Melgar (235 pounds) finished sixth; Leanna Rabuco (111 pounds) ended in seventh; and Erica Gutierrez (101 pounds) and Neolani Allen (121 pounds) ended their day in eighth.
Deer Valley’s Soraide Lizarde (160 pounds) tallied a third-place finish and Elena Sanchez (121 pounds) collected sixth.
Lou Bronzan
Freedom was the top Bay Valley Athletic League squad in the boys’ tournament, finishing fourth out of 46 teams. Orland won as a team with 149 points, while Freedom raked up 131.
Freedom heavyweight Caleb Hunter (285 pounds) took out Berkeley High’s Sitiveni Gaunavinaka by fall (4:30) to win the title.
Albert Truong (120 pounds) nabbed second place after McQueen High’s Preston Harn defeated him via major decision 13-5.
Other notable Freedom results included Zachary Hammerschmidt (132 pounds) finishing third; Julian Ablang (106 pounds) and Joaquin Garibay (126 pounds) nabbing fifth and Logan Corrion (132 pounds) ending in seventh.
Liberty, which finished 13th, was led by Josh Gonzalez (120 pounds) and Logan Morris (170 pounds), with both finishing fifth.
Tommy Massaroth (106 pounds) and Evan Griffiths (152 pounds) ended seventh.
Heritage High School’s Harrison Garcia (145 pounds) and Sebastian Davis (285 pounds) both finished in sixth place, as did Deer Valley’s Samuel Sosa (132 pounds). Deer Valley’s Mizael Lopez (126 pounds) and Pittsburg’s David Darrin Bascomb (160 pounds) rounded out the top eight Bay Valley Athletic League finishes with eighth-place finishes.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.