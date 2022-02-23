Seven Liberty and Heritage high school senior girls soccer players who compete for West Coast Soccer have made commitments to college programs.
The strong Brentwood group includes two Patriots and five Lions:
Jayden Sanders (Heritage, Oregon State); Maria Rebolledo (Heritage, Stanislaus State); Madison Herrera (Liberty, College of Idaho); Francesca Pereira (Liberty, Delta College); Miranda Valle (Liberty, Oregon Tech); Rylie Stiglich (Liberty, Stanislaus State); and Makenzie Hewison (Liberty, Delta College).
“I would like to congratulate all of our seniors who have endured such a tough and incredibly challenging year,” said Troy Dayak, West Coast Soccer director, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though much of the 2020-21 club season was canceled due to the virus, West Coast players continued working toward their goals. The extra effort paid off.
“Having a great attitude and positive outlook, we were able to amplify our relationships with college programs to help our players’ dreams of becoming college student-athletes come true,” said Dayak, a former U.S. national team defender who helped the San Jose Earthquakes win MLS Cups in 2001 and 2003.
Dayak has been keeping up with his players competing in high school section playoffs. The Bay Valley Athletic League champion Heritage girls squad bested Liberty 2-0 in the first round of North Coast Section Division I playoffs on Feb. 16.
West Coast Soccer, which draws players from a variety of cities, had 15 seniors overall commit to colleges. The other senior commits are Kylee Redman (UC Davis); Alexa Ochoa (Stanislaus State); Jenna Frankina and Kaci Embree (both Cal State San Marcos); Anaya Shelton (University of the Pacific); Allyson Thompson (Holy Names); Elissa Giuliacci (Modesto Junior College); and Arianna Jones (Carroll College-Montana).
Dayak says the Girls Academy, a national league established in 2020 after the Developmental Academy folded, has helped players find a platform from which to be seen by college recruiters.
West Coast Soccer is in the Girls Academy Northwest Conference composed of clubs and teams from California, Oregon and Washington. Dayak is a Northwest division Girls Academy director.
