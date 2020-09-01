The Liberty High School baseball teams released their 2021 schedules this week.
The varsity Lions, who had their 2020 season cut short after only six games, due to COVID-19 shelter-in-place restrictions, will open play with four consecutive homes games against Tokay, California High, Livermore and Ygnacio Valley on March 24, 25, 31 and April 3, respectively.
Other key match ups include Liberty taking part in the James Logan Tournament, at James Logan High School on April 8, 9 and 10; and a clash with De La Salle in Concord on April 23.
Liberty’s non-league schedule also features dates with Lodi, Granada, Bear Creek, Dublin and Irvington.
The Lions open league play at Antioch on April 28, and are slated to play crosstown rival Heritage three times: May 12 at Heritage; May 14 at home and June 1 at Heritage, which serves as the Lions’ regular-season finale.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity Lions first game is slated for March 24 at home, against Tokay. The following day, Liberty will hit the road for a date with Cal High.
Like their varsity counterparts, the JV squad will also participate in the James Logan Tournament in early April. The team will also welcome De La Salle on April 23.
Other non-league games are scheduled against Livermore, Lodi, Granada, Bear Creek, Dublin and Irvington.
Liberty opens their league play on April 28, at home against Antioch, and like the varsity team, it will also clash with Heritage three times this season.
Freshman
The freshman Lions will open their season with an at-home doubleheader against Tokay on March 27, and will also play doubleheaders against Granada, Lodi, Bear Creek, Dublin, James Logan, De La Salle and Heritage this season.
The team will play league games against Heritage and Freedom this season, with a doubleheader against Heritage on May 15 at home; back to back games against Freedom on May 26 (at home) and May 28 (away) and the season-finale on June 1, at Heritage.
