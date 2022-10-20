Liberty High beats Freedom High, 50-18, keeps ‘The Bell’ for sixth consecutive year

For the sixth year in a row, the bell stays with Liberty as the Lions defeated their local rival Freedom Falcons in what is known as “The Bell” game.
However, that wasn’t the only notable storyline for the night as it was also Liberty’s quarterback Nate Bell’s birthday, and he put on a special performance for the occasion. Bell ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third as the Lions blew out the Falcons 50-18.
With the opening kick, the Falcons tried to get a leg up on the Lions by trying an onside kick, but it failed. The game didn’t have early indications of a blowout as the Falcons struck first with running back Dominick Tomlin busting loose on a long touchdown run to give Freedom a 6-0 lead before their PAT attempt was blocked.
The Lions were stuck in the mud for the first quarter as the defense had given up the long touchdown, and the offense wasn’t able to move with their running game like they had in weeks prior. However, the second quarter was a different story as the Lions would take the lead and never look back, scoring 28 unanswered points on offense and recovering two fumbles on defense.
The score was 28-6 with less than a minute left to go in the first half, and Freedom tried to gain any momentum they could take into the second half. Liberty’s defense backed off to prevent the big one-play touchdown, but doing so allowed the Falcons to pick up chunks of yards in the run game. With less than 20 seconds left in the half, running back Dominick Tomlin broke off his second long run of the night for a touchdown to bring the game closer 28-12, after a failed two-point attempt, in hopes of swinging the momentum coming out for the second half.
Coming out in the second half, Lions head coach Mike Cable said, “Apart from the two big plays, the first half went very well for us.” Cable also said his outside cornerbacks on defense needed to do a better job of taking away the sideline on running plays and forcing the running backs to the middle of the field. Immediately, in the second half, the Falcons carried their halftime momentum down the field and scored a touchdown in less than three minutes. But the two-point conversion failed again to make the score 28-18.
It seemed as if the Falcons had all momentum on their side as they trailed by only 10 and were getting the ball back after their defense got a crucial stop against the Lions’ offense. All momentum was soon lost as quarterback Jacob Wasso threw a pass that was intercepted by Lions safety Jamar Searcy and set up the Lions offense in prime field position to score. Running back Giancarlo Olveda scored a touchdown from a few yards out and now the blowout was on with the score 34-18 after yet another missed PAT, this time by Liberty.
The Falcons were unable to recover from this with their defense being on the field a majority of the second half while the offense struggled to get anything going and turned the ball over five times overall.
Freedom’s offense never crossed midfield again while the Lions’ offense was in full form running at will on the Falcons’ defense, adding two more touchdowns and another field goal over their last three possessions for the 50-18 final score.
After the game, during the Bell trophy celebration, Cable said, “Keeping the Bell at Liberty was a goal I had when I first took over, it feels amazing especially as a first-year head coach.”
The Lions improve to 4-3 on the season and 1-1 in league play as next they travel to play Antioch high on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. in another league match. The Freedom Falcons drop to 2-4 and 0-2 in league play as they travel to Pittsburg to take on the Pirates also on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.
