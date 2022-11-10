Liberty High beats Heritage for sixth consecutive time in Brentwood Bowl

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

Liberty High School continued their Brentwood Bowl winning streak, beating Heritage High School, 35-28, in the 2022 edition, Friday, Nov. 4.

Rivalry games in football produce some of the most thrilling games with the Nov. 4 matchup between the Liberty Lions and Heritage Patriots living up to the status of a true rivalry game. The Patriots’ stadium was packed as they welcomed in the crosstown rival Lions in the final game of the regular season with the Lions coming one play away from blowing a 17-point lead, but held on to beat the Patriots by a final score of 35-28. Devon Rivers made the Lions’ defense struggle throughout the entire game as he was able to break free for long runs seemingly at will. In the second half, he would step in at quarterback. The Lions’ defense made advancing the ball more difficult for Rivers. When they thought he would pass, he would instead tuck and run and when they thought Rivers would run, he would pass more.

The game started with the Patriots relying heavily on Rivers as they slowly marched down the field converting on third and fourth downs. The Lions run defense seemed to be outmatched by the Patriots’ rushing attack as on the Patriots opening drive took more than eight minutes of the first quarter and ended with sophomore quarterback Austin Peters connecting with a receiver along the sideline for a long touchdown to put Heritage up 6-0 early. The point-after kick was missed.

Heritage head coach Dave Fogelstrom went into the game with the goal of the offense being to mix up plays and take a lot of time off the clock.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription