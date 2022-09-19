Liberty High of Brentwood makes fans smile with Homecoming victory over Monte Vista

The Liberty High Lions defeated Monte Vista with ease at Liberty's Homecoming last Friday, taking home a 37-13 victory over the visiting Mustangs. Jamar Searcy was doing it all on all three parts of the game, running the ball well on offense, intercepting a pass on defense, and returning a punt for a touchdown on special teams. Nate Bell had another outstanding performance. However, this time not through the air like weeks prior but this time getting more involved in the ground game. The three-headed rushing attack of Searcy, Bell, and Giancarlo Olveda was too much for the Mustang defense as the Lions were able to march up and down the field at will.

The Lions defense continued to be dominant as pass rushing Jackson Moore picked up two sacks as the Mustangs air attack could not get on the same page. The Lions back seven forced three interceptions as the Mustangs tried to catch the Lions off guard out of the gate with lots of quick passes however this didn’t sputter Liberty’s defense one bit. Apart from one big play in the second quarter and one long drive in the fourth, the Lions defense was dominant throughout holding the Mustangs to just 13 points.

Through the first quarter, the Lions defense came out dominant by forcing an interception on the Mustangs' first possession of the game. The Lions' offense marches down the field with their punishing rushing attack but the drive stalls after turning the ball over on downs on a 4th-and-long. The Mustangs got the ball back but immediately gave it back to the Lions offense as they were unable to pick up a first down.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription