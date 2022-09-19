Liberty High of Brentwood makes fans smile with Homecoming victory over Monte Vista

The Liberty High Lions defeated Monte Vista with ease at Liberty's Homecoming last Friday, taking home a 37-13 victory over the visiting Mustangs. Jamar Searcy was doing it all on all three parts of the game, running the ball well on offense, intercepting a pass on defense, and returning a punt for a touchdown on special teams. Nate Bell had another outstanding performance. However, this time not through the air like weeks prior but this time getting more involved in the ground game. The three-headed rushing attack of Searcy, Bell, and Giancarlo Olveda was too much for the Mustang defense as the Lions were able to march up and down the field at will.
The Lions defense continued to be dominant as pass rushing Jackson Moore picked up two sacks as the Mustangs air attack could not get on the same page. The Lions back seven forced three interceptions as the Mustangs tried to catch the Lions off guard out of the gate with lots of quick passes however this didn’t sputter Liberty’s defense one bit. Apart from one big play in the second quarter and one long drive in the fourth, the Lions defense was dominant throughout holding the Mustangs to just 13 points.
Through the first quarter, the Lions defense came out dominant by forcing an interception on the Mustangs' first possession of the game. The Lions' offense marches down the field with their punishing rushing attack but the drive stalls after turning the ball over on downs on a 4th-and-long. The Mustangs got the ball back but immediately gave it back to the Lions offense as they were unable to pick up a first down.
This time, the Lions punished the Mustangs with hard runs from Searcy, Olveda, and Bell to set up a slant pass to receiver Kyle Cook to put them on the board first and a 7-0 lead. The Mustangs were again unable to move on offense and punted the ball. This time, Jamar Searcy returned the punt 65 yards for a touchdown giving Liberty a 14-0 lead to end the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Mustangs offense was finally able to make something happen, connecting on a 77-yard pass, setting up a touchdown run from one yard out to cut into the Lions lead and get some points on the board making it a 14-6 game following a missed PAT. Getting the ball back the Lions offense didn’t miss a beat as behind their bread and butter run attack they marched down the field with ease and scored from one yard out but also missed the PAT making the score 20-6 going into halftime.
Coming out of half, Lions head coach Mike Cable said, “On offense, we need to execute better, we aren’t executing well enough. On defense, we gave up the one big play. But apart from that we’ve done a great job there”.
The Lions' offense heard the message for the second half and moved down the field with ease scoring another touchdown to extend their lead to 27-6. Looking to use up the clock the rest of the way, the Lions on their next two drives took a majority of the third quarter as well as scoring a field goal and a touchdown to pad their lead to 37-6.
In the fourth quarter, Monte Vista’s offense was finally able to gain some momentum but it was too late. While they scored a touchdown in just three plays making it a 37-13 game, they couldn’t keep the spark on offense going as they threw their third interception of the day and turned the ball over on downs on back to back drives allowing for the Lions to get the ball back and kneel out the rest of the clock taking home their victory.
