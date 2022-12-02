Jon Heinz returns for his 16th season as head coach of the Liberty Lions basketball team. The roster is filled with young talent across the board including reigning Bay Valley Athletic League MVP Miles Lawrence. Both are ingredients for another successful season, Heinz says..
Since the 2012 season, the Lions basketball team has missed out on North Coast Section playoffs only once, had one losing season, and brought home two league titles. Heinz said his team can repeat as league champions. After that, “This year, we feel like we can make a deep run in state playoffs,” Heinz said
Last season, the team was able to bring home a league title they will be looking to defend this season. “We expect to win our league again,” Heinz said, “This team this year is even better than last year’s squad.”
However the path to repeat as league champions will be difficult with Liberty having the most difficult schedule in their league, according to Heinz. He said his team is up for the task, however, as over the summer his squad had beaten St. Francis and Serra high, two successful basketball programs.
Heinz has an athletic group of players on this year’s team and he plans to use this to his advantage as much as possible during the season. The team will play fast and intense on both sides of the ball, incorporating a full-court press on defense and being diverse on offense. With this however, a concern for Heinz is his players staying healthy throughout the season.
Heinz’s starting five going into the season features junior Quinton Bundage at point guard, senior Julian Costa and junior Gavin Cook Whisenton on the wings, and seniors Lawrence and Ethan Wasem rounding out the starting five at forward.
While the starting five lacks a traditional center, the small lineup allows for the Lions to play to their strengths and let their athleticism be the X-factor of the team, the coach said.
