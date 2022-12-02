Jon Heinz returns for his 16th season as head coach of the Liberty Lions basketball team. The roster is filled with young talent across the board including reigning Bay Valley Athletic League MVP Miles Lawrence. Both are ingredients for another successful season, Heinz says..

Since the 2012 season, the Lions basketball team has missed out on North Coast Section playoffs only once, had one losing season, and brought home two league titles. Heinz said his team can repeat as league champions. After that, “This year, we feel like we can make a deep run in state playoffs,” Heinz said

Last season, the team was able to bring home a league title they will be looking to defend this season. “We expect to win our league again,” Heinz said, “This team this year is even better than last year’s squad.”

