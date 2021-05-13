Liberty’s boys basketball team defeated Deer Valley 80-69 on Tuesday, May 11. The win over the Wolverines moved the Lions to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) play. It also moved them one step closer to their ultimate goal.
As in every season, Liberty wants to win the BVAL. They achieved that goal two years ago with a perfect record, something that coach Jon Heinz and the Lions players would obviously like to see again. If that can be done with a perfect record in the BVAL, even better. There are still some hurdles to clear, but the Lions are progressing toward that goal.
“We know it will be challenging, of course,” Heinz said. “But we have lofty expectations for ourselves.”
The Lions are not dependent upon any one player. In fact, no player on this season’s team averaged double-digit points a season ago.
Heinz pointed to senior forward Devean Hinton and junior guard Josh Clark as the top returning players. Hinton was named to the All-BVAL Honorable Mention team last season.
Among the new players who have made an impact for Liberty are senior forward Kai Martin, junior guard Josh Boys and sophomore guard Julian Costa. All three have had at least one game with 19 points or more.
“We are balanced and deep,” Heinz said before the Deer Valley win. “That is our biggest strength. In the seven games so far we have had five different leading scorers.”
Of course, every season is unique. The modified schedule brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic means that there will be no postseason. Also, the specter of a possible positive test causing a team to cancel games, if not the entire season, lingers.
But Heinz lauded how well the Lions have adjusted to the unusual protocols and procedures that didn’t exist in previous seasons.
“We are now used to the testing, and the boys have been really good about following protocols,” he said. “Overall, the boys have been a pleasure to coach, since they are such great kids. It’s truly a fun group to be around.”
Normally, a team with a perfect league record at this time of the year would be potentially running away with a league title. But that isn’t the case for Liberty. In fact, the Lions are not even alone in first place. Heritage is also undefeated in BVAL play.
The games with the Patriots could easily decide the league title. Heritage and Liberty will play on Tuesday, May 25, and Thursday, May 27, in the final two games of the season. The Lions will host the first game between the two teams, and the Patriots will host the finale.
That gives Liberty the edge in scheduling. Through play on May 11, only three BVAL teams — Heritage, Liberty and Freedom — had notched a win in league play. The Lions have already played both of their games with the Falcons, winning 75-55 at Freedom on April 27 and 69-65 in the rematch at Liberty two days later.
“Obviously, all games are important,” Heinz said. “However, we love playing our district rivals Freedom and Heritage. Fortunately, we were able to beat Freedom each game.”
The Falcons and Patriots will play on Tuesday, May 18, at Heritage and Thursday, May 20, at Freedom. If the Falcons can even split against the Patriots, then Liberty would likely have a clear path to the league championship.
But regardless of how those games go, Heinz likes Liberty’s depth and feels that it allows the Lions to play an aggressive style of basketball which causes other teams to struggle. Though Liberty isn’t an unbeatable team, he feels the Lions are tough to beat.
“We can bring waves of guys at teams and wear them out with our pressure,” he said. “We are balanced and a challenge to play against, since in every game someone else steps up. Hopefully we can get a couple of our injured players back and give it a great run this next three weeks to bring home another championship.”
