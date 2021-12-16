After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Stonebarger Tournament returned to Liberty this year. It gave the Lions boys basketball team a chance to compete with some of the stronger teams in the area.
The Lions won their first two games of the tournament, setting up a finals matchup with Northgate on Dec. 11. The Broncos were ultimately too strong for Liberty, defeating the Lions 59-47 to win the tournament. With that, Liberty finished the Stonebarger tournament 2-1 and came away with a second-place finish.
Lions coach Jon Heinz liked the performance of his team over the three days.
“I think we had a solid tournament,” Heinz said. “Northgate is undefeated right now and they’re a polished, senior-heavy team that will win 20-plus games. Overall we played well. We made some mistakes. We always play with intensity. We can really shoot the ball this year. Once we get all of our X’s and O’s, I feel confident that we’ll compete for a league title this year.”
At the end of the tournament, three Liberty players -- senior guard Connor Boyle, junior guard Julian Costa and junior forward Miles Lawrence -- were named to the All-Tournament team.
Liberty got the tournament going on Dec. 9 against Enochs -- a team that Heinz said was a lot better than he expected. The Lions took a 22-5 lead after the first quarter. Enochs would battle back in the second half but ultimately, Liberty’s lead was too strong and the Lions won 65-61.
The following day, Liberty was matched up against East Bay Athletic League school Foothill. The Falcons already had wins over a pair of Bay Valley Athletic League teams, beating Antioch by 20 and Deer Valley by 10. In the early going, it seemed like Foothill would beat another BVAL team, as the Falcons led the Lions 13-5 after one quarter. From there, though, it was all Liberty.
The Lions surrendered only 13 more points for the rest of the game. And while Liberty had what Heinz called an off shooting night, the Lions offense did more than enough over the final three quarters to prevail 46-26.
“If you can hold an EBAL team to 26 points and win by 20, that’s a good night,” Heinz said. “They had already beaten Antioch and Deer Valley. For us to not shoot well and win by 20, that’s a good night for us.”
While it’s still early, Liberty’s wins at the Stonebarger will potentially come in handy down the road. Both Enochs and Foothill are Division 1 schools. Wins over them will bolster the Lions resume for the North Coast Section playoffs.
Even on bad shooting nights, Liberty will be a hard team to completely shut down. Heinz pointed out that while they likely will not be a team with one dominant scorer, the Lions have strong balance. Case in point, four Liberty players have scored 20 points in a varsity game while two others have cracked 30 in a junior varsity game.
Liberty’s junior varsity team also finished second at the Stonebarger Tournament. Like the varsity team, the JV Lions got matched up with Enochs and Foothill in the first two games and came away with wins. Liberty lost to Campolindo in the final. Sophomores Gavin Cook Whisenton and Josh Heinz earned All-Tournament honors.
Given that there was no tournament last year, just having the Stonebarger this year was beneficial. Beyond just having it, this year’s tournament was bigger than ever. In past years, the Stonebarger Tournament had featured eight varsity teams and four junior varsity teams. This year, for the first time, the tournament included eight varsity and junior varsity squads.
“I had so many coaches come up and say the atmosphere was unbelievable this year,” Heinz said. “It was great to be back, and it was better than ever. We’re already excited to hold it again next year. We’re going to try to make it better every year. I thought we had great crowds. The student sections were amazing.”
