The Liberty girls’ and boys’ varsity cross-country teams defeated Freedom last week.
The Liberty girls won 24-35, while the boys triumphed 21-37.
The Falcons’ Kylee Denver won the girls race in 19:34.27, but a trio of Lions — Keanna Shipley, Jasmine Chuey and Kiran McWilliams — followed in second, third and fourth place. Shipley finished in 19:53.69, while Chuey came through in 22:08.40 and McWilliams in 22:26.53.
In the boys’ race, four of the top five finishers were from Liberty. The Lions’ Kyle Stoffregen topped all competitors with a 16:37.76 finish. Freedom’s Joesiah Kriston came second in 17:15.88. Liberty’s Anthony Portillo (17:17.35), Curtis Reichardt (17:21.52) and Keene Sample (17:25.91) came in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively.
