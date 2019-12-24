Three accomplished Liberty High School football players recently signed letters of intent to attend Division I colleges.
Star quarterback Jay Butterfield, defensive tackle Payton Zdroik and offensive tackle James McNorton plan to attend the University of Oregon, the United States Air Force Academy and Washington State University, respectively.
“This is a big day,” said Liberty Principal Heather Harper during the trio’s official signing ceremony last week. “It’s exciting to be able to celebrate three of our athletes."
The 6-foot-6, 202-pound Butterfield, considered a four-star recruit (out of five), is ranked as the 13th-best 2020 California recruit, according to recruiting website 247sports.com.
He completed 440 of 737 passes for 7,270 yards and 85 touchdowns in 37 games over three seasons, according to Maxpreps.com. The Lions were 32-5 with Butterfield under center, which included the team winning its first North Coast Section and state titles.
A host of top schools were on his heels all season, including Michigan, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Iowa State, Oregon State, Tennessee and Washington State.
“All the coaches, Eugene itself, made me feel very at home, very welcome,” Butterfield said. “I wouldn’t want to spend the next four years of my life at any other place.”
Butterfield is expected to leave Liberty early to attend the Oregon school.
Zdroik, meanwhile, will carry on his family’s Air Force Academy legacy as a third-generation Air Force attendee.
The 2019 league MVP tore up opposing teams during three seasons on the field, amassing 130 tackles and 17.5 sacks in 36 games. He exploded in his senior season, racking up 57 tackles and 10.5 sacks.
He turned down offers from Colorado State, Harvard and UC Davis to attend the Air Force Academy.
“When I got that offer from them (Air Force), I knew it was the one,” he said.
McNorton, who transferred to Liberty this season after attending Heritage, figures to be a key offensive lineman for years to come for the Cougars.
The three-star signee is hard to miss on the field at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, all of which will be used to protect Washington State quarterbacks.
McNorton turned down offers from Fresno State, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Jose State and Wyoming to attend Washington State.
“Everything just fell into place and I felt like I was at home,” McNorton said of Washington State.
