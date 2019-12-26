Dense fog did little to mask the smiles and fun of the Liberty High School girls’ soccer alumni game on Dec. 21. The current Liberty squad took care of business, defeating the alumni 4-3, but there were no losers on the day. The foggy, fun event was filled with smiles on and off the field.

