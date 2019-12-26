Dense fog did little to mask the smiles and fun of the Liberty High School girls’ soccer alumni game on Dec. 21. The current Liberty squad took care of business, defeating the alumni 4-3, but there were no losers on the day. The foggy, fun event was filled with smiles on and off the field.
Liberty High School girls' soccer alumni game filled with fog and fun
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Northern California East Bay and Delta Area
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Brentwood resident William Martinek running for congressional seat
- DUI/Driver's license checkpoint planned in Brentwood
- Brentwood On Ice recovers from vandalism
- Remembering Jack Ferrill, a Liberty High School legend
- Contra Costa County selects prospective cannabis businesses
- Veterans of Oakley aims to grow membership in 2020
- Local duo teams up for children’s book
- Brentwood and Antioch Girl Scouts help youth warm up for the holidays
- City of Oakley recognizes 2019 Citizens' Leadership Academy graduates
- Season's greetings from The Press!
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Liberty Girls Soccer Alumni Game
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Holiday Parade
- [Photos] Discovery Bay lighted boat parade
- [Photos] Disaster management training and exercises - Brentwood
- [Photos] Alumni basketball game at Liberty High School
- [Photos] Wreaths Across America 2019
- [Photos] The Press 2019 Year in Photos
- [Photos] Santa Claus visit at Fire Station 52
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.