Sierra Shootout champs
Photo courtesy of Rochelle Henson

The Liberty girls’ varsity water polo squad won its bracket at the Sierra Shootout Tournament in Rocklin during the weekend of Sept. 13-14. The team went 4-0, defeating Clayton Valley Charter in the championship game 9-2. In the front row, from left, are Paige Henson and Trinity Otis; in the back row are Claire Kane, Olivia Doria, Kendall Zogg, Avery Johnston, Ahileen Hernandez, Genevieve Almgren, Joslyn Dimitri, Darynn Campanella and Coach Jack Doria.

