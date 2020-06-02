Liberty High School recently announced its Class of 2020 Athletic Top Ten during a virtual awards ceremony posted on YouTube.
“The class of 2020 is extremely memorable,” said Liberty Athletic Director Ryan Partridge. “There are just so many elite championships and league MVPs and state titles and section titles. So many good things have happened.”
The select company of 10 senior boys and 10 senior girls, each of whom must meet a series of requirements, features one four-sport athlete; three three-sport stars; seven two-sport standouts; three soccer elites; two softball players; and single representatives of football, stunt cheer, volleyball and wrestling.
“This class is heavily influential,” Partridge said.
Arguably the busiest athlete selected was four-sport star Brenden Bell, who played baseball and football in addition to participating in track and field and wrestling.
Along the way, he racked up six individual awards over the last three years, including all-league football, baseball and wrestling awards.
Three of the prestigious honorees — Ryan Tolero, Payton Zdroik and Gabe Acero — participated in three sports.
Zdroik, a two-way lineman, who’s headed to the United States Air Force Academy to continue his football career, also played baseball and was a member of the school’s track and field team.
On the gridiron alone in 2019, he was a unanimous league MVP; a first-team offensive and defensive lineman; an all-honorable mention selection of the Bay Area Preps HQ All-Decade team; and a Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl Game selection. He was also a three-time California All-State honoree.
Zdroik tallied 10.5 sacks, 57 tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble, one safety and 95 pancake blocks last year.
He was unavailable for comment at press time, but his parents said they relished the opportunity to see him star on the field, and they look forward to the future.
“My husband and I are both very proud of him and all of the hard work he’s put in thus far,” said Kelly Fedel, Zdroik’s mother.
Tolero, a 2019 league golf sportsmanship award winner, was a key member of the school’s golf, football and soccer teams.
Acero, another three-sport star, was a prominent member of the Lions’ unified basketball, bowling and soccer teams.
Seven of the 20 players honored were two-sport standouts.
Mason Padilla, a 2019 all-league first-team linebacker, was also a baseball player.
Fellow football player, quarterback Jay Butterfield, who’s headed to the University of Oregon on a football scholarship, was a 2019 all-league first-team offensive member and the league’s offensive player of the year in 2018. He also played basketball for the Lions.
Logan Morris, a water polo and wrestling standout, was an all-league second-team wrestler in 2018 and a first-team member the following year.
Caden Lewis, a golf and football player, was a 2019 all-league first-team golf member.
Alexander Bergqvist triumphed as a cross-country runner and tennis player, earning 2018 all-league honorable mention tennis team honors, in addition to being named to the all-league first cross country team in 2018 and second team in 2019.
“The 10 boys were extremely influential in many league championships, section titles and even state titles, and these boys also had a positive impact on our community and on our campus,” Partridge said.
Two of the girls selected also starred in two sports.
Isabelle Carreon was a track and field star, while also making a splash as a member of the swimming and diving team. She garnered an all-league first-team track and field selection in 2019, as well as a sportsmanship award.
Paige Henson turned heads in the water as a water polo player, as well as on the swimming and diving team. She garnered an all-league first team selection on the 2019 water polo squad.
Heading up the soccer selections were the trio of Kaelyn Adams, Kaitlin Carlton and Gaby Colmenares.
Carlton was a 2019 all-league first-team member; Colmenares was a 2018 all-league honorable mention selection and a first-team selection in 2019.
“This award is very important to the history of Liberty High School, the history of our school and athletics program,” Partridge said. “The 10 girls are the most influential players and people on campus.”
A duo of softball players, Kristela Villanueva and Shelby Hunt, represent that squad.
Hunt was a 2019 first-team member, while Villanueva was named to the 2019 second-team.
One-sport athletes to make the squad included stunt star Darcy Gilfoy; volleyball standout Marina Magsayo; wrestler Jadyn Wilson; and Peyton Borrelli, a Southern Utah University-bound linebacker and tight end.
Gilfoy, who recently signed her letter of intent for Riverside City College Stunt & Spirit programs, was an all-league first-team stunt member in 2018 and 2019.
“I was honestly shocked when I saw the slideshow, that I had been chosen as Athletic Top 10,” Gilfoy said. “It felt really good. This is what the sport is all about. This is the reason I really love the sport, because it opens up so many different opportunities for cheerleaders all around the world to be treated like athletes and get so many different offers and opportunities from colleges and universities.”
Borrelli jumped from the 2018 all-league honorable mention team to the first team in 2019.
Magsayo was named to the 2019 all-league first team, while Wilson was a key member of the wrestling team.
