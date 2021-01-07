The Liberty baseball team recently completed the reveal of its new uniforms by showing off their new hats.
One full cardinal-colored edition will feature a gold L on the front, with a shucked corncob on the back.
Meanwhile, a black-colored version will also be utilized, featuring a red bill and lion head at the center of the cap. A golden L is prominently displayed at the lower back of the hat.
The reveal of the hats come weeks after the team’s new uniforms were released.
One uniform set features full cardinal jerseys, with the players’ number in gold in the bottom left front corner, ‘LHS’ displayed in the upper right corner and the Adidas logo in the upper left corner. White pants with red pinstripes finish the uniform set.
The jersey in the second uniform set features cardinal sleeves underneath a white jersey adorned with cardinal red pinstripes. ‘Lions’ written in a cardinal color outlined in yellow is displayed prominently across the front, with the players’ number located in the bottom right corner. This uniform set also features white pants with red pinstripes.
