Liberty High School’s (LHS) girls varsity water polo coach, Jack Doria, has been named the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) Girls Fall Coach of the Year.
Doria has been coaching water polo for Liberty for 10 years and expressed his appreciation of the honor.
“It means a lot,” he said of the award. “It was unexpected, and I was humbled by it. To think what I am doing for the school and team and the kids is valued and recognized by the athletic directors of all the schools in the league is humbling and really gratifying.”
Doria is a father of three, and during his decade of coaching, at least one of his daughters was always on the team, except for one year when none of his daughters were high school-aged. This year, his youngest graduated from LHS, effectively ending his time coaching his own girls. Doria said that, although it was the end of an era, he intends to stick around as varsity coach.
“It’s just been one of the joys of my life to do this,” he said. “It’s the main reason I left my previous career as a software developer and got back to what I was originally going to do out of high school. I became a teacher so I could facilitate kids’ growth. It’s a joy.”
Doria also teaches 5th grade at Mary Casey Black Elementary School in Brentwood. His philosophy in both teaching and coaching is to work hard, but have fun. He especially pushed that this year, when the water polo season was so uncertain, then finally scheduled at the last minute. It was also shortened from three and a half months to six and a half weeks.
“This season was short, fast, insane, unpredictable,” said Doria. “We constantly had to be flexible, nothing stayed the same, and it was challenging. As a coach, with a full season, you have a road map, a plan, for when you get base level conditioning up and what you do in the mid-season and what concepts you can teach when, but we had to decide really early with our season what we were going to focus on, and we picked a few things and had to be ok with letting some things go.”
From last minute cancellations from teams that had contracted COVID-19 to constant schedule changes and the specter of losing even the short season he was granted, Doria coached through the stress and uncertainty and brought his team out on top in the BVAL league championships.
“Jack is a great coach,” said LHS Athletic Director Andrew Lonsdale. “He was undefeated in league; they knocked off Heritage in the League Championship. He’s a guy who coaches for the love of it and develops outstanding players and is just an all-around upstanding person. He’s a pleasure to work with.”
Lonsdale nominated Doria for the Girls Fall Coach of the Year award. The athletic directors from each of the six BVAL schools – LHS, Freedom High School, Heritage High School, Deer Valley High School, Antioch High School, and Pittsburg High School – also make nominations, then all six directors vote. Even though this year’s water polo season was played in the spring, it is traditionally a fall sport and so fell in the fall category.
Doria will spend the summer coaching for La Morinda and preparing for a return to a normal schedule for high school water polo this fall. He expressed his gratitude to all the families in his program for making his coaching job both fun and successful.
“This year was amazing; I’m so grateful our seniors had an opportunity to play,” he said. “There are lots of moments that are so memorable for me. Some of those kids played for me all four years, so I had a deep connection to this group. I loved watching them understand they can work hard, but have fun at the same time.”
