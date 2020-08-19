New Liberty head football coach Matt Hoefs knows the job comes with lofty expectations, but he embraces the challenge.
Hoefs, a Liberty assistant coach last season and prior head coach at Arroyo and Dublin high schools, succeeds Ryan Partridge. Partridge guided the team to a 34-5 record during a three-year stint that saw the Lions win their first North Coast Section and state titles in successive seasons.
Partridge stepped down in June to become a linebackers coach at Michigan Division 2 powerhouse Ferris State University.
“I think it’s good to have lofty expectations,” Hoefs said. “We go out and schedule the best teams that we can find. Things aren’t going to always be like they were, but at the same time we can always do better.”
Hoefs jumped into coaching as a 20-year-old head-coaching understudy of his father at Fremont’s Washington High School. In addition to his own head coaching gigs at Arroyo and Dublin, he’s coached at California and Dougherty Valley high schools.
Partridge, who publicly lobbied for Hoefs to replace him, was quick to praise his hire.
(He’s) the right man for the job, the right coach for the kids,” said Partridge, a longtime friend of Hoefs.
Hoefs wasted no time establishing the team’s new foundation — filling key assistant vacancies with the hiring of former Pittsburg and Concord High offensive coordinator Jon Bell to run his offense; longtime Division I college coach John Bowers for the defensive coordinator position; and prepping his players the best he can following COVID-19 regulations.
It’s no secret that many drivers of the team’s recent success, including quarterback Jay Butterfield, defensive lineman Payton Zdroik and offensive and defensive lineman Akili Calhoun, have graduated or will move on, but with change comes opportunity, Hoefs said.
When asked who some of his top players will be this season, he replied, “that remains to be seen.”
“I don’t want to single out one or two guys,” he said. “I feel like every position is open. There are no guaranteed starters. I just feel like there is going to be competition that is going to be there; the kids will go in knowing nobody will be handed anything.”
While the players will get a shot to seize opportunities on the field, Hoefs plans to relish his new position from the sidelines — one that also affords him an opportunity to teach PE and coach football close to his Brentwood home.
“Just the opportunity to work and coach a mile from campus, I don’t think a lot of coaches and educators get that opportunity, especially in the Bay Area,” he said. “I feel blessed.”
Looking ahead, Hoefs is hoping the Lions will get a chance to play football soon.
He expects the team to soon resume some semblance of in-person organized activity in safe, small groups. Official team practices are planned to start in mid-December, with regular season games commencing in January.
If everything aligns and the Lions are allowed to play out the season, the first goal will be to win the always challenging Bay Valley Athletic League, which will go a long way in measuring how far the team will go, Hoefs said.
“If we can compete in this league and win that championship, then we can compete with anybody,” he said.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.