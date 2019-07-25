Liberty High teens gear up for jet ski race

Three Liberty High School teenagers will compete in a jet ski race Aug. 3 and 4 at Mossdale Lakes in Lathrop for the right to journey to the World Finals.
Hayden Item, Kyle Kreeger and Dominic Cannady will test their racing skills against riders from all over the West Coast. The teens really enjoy the sport and encourage all who are interested in the sport to come out and watch.
“I launched my career at this location, and I really hope all the kids who are interested in racing jet skis come and check it out,” Item said. “Just watching the start line is an adrenaline rush.”
The weekend marks the ninth and 10th race in a series put on each year by JetJam in a season that runs from March through September. Lathrop is the closest Northern California stop on the tour.
“Hayden, Kyle, and Dominic have been racing with JetJam for years,” said Kary Austin, promoter of JetJam Racing. “These kids have so much talent, and it is so exciting to see them fly around the track. The NorCal racers know how to turn up the heat.”
All three have had a great racing season so far and are looking forward to having fun and entertaining the crowd.
“This year, I added a trick ski to my line up, and I’m hoping conditions are right for some back flips,” Kreeger said.
Cannady is just excited to hit the local water again.
“I just love this local race, because it’s so easy to get to that a lot of local kids can get a firsthand look at what jet ski racing is all about,” he said.
Races run Aug. 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mossdale Quarry Lakes, 610 Mossdale Road in Lathrop.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.