The Liberty High wrestling team returned home from the CIF state wrestling tournament with third- and eighth-place medals. Senior Sophie Yurkovich placed third, freshman David Calkins, Jr. placed eighth and junior Tanner Bartonico went 1-2 in event matches. Feb. 23-25.
“Sophie Yurkovich was a returning state placer from last year, David Calkins, Jr. was a national champion in middle school and tanner Bartonico has been wrestling with me on the national circuit for a year and a half now,” Liberty High School’s wrestling head coach Alex Encarnacion said.
Liberty’s wrestlers had to go through the North Coast Section wrestling playoffs and must place in the top two to qualify for the state wrestling tournament. California has only one state tournament for high school wrestling with only 32 girls and 40 boys able to qualify for each weight class.
“You can always see how a kid is doing and if they are prepared for a long postseason. A lot of the preparation comes from outside of the wrestling room,” Encarnacion said.
The three biggest things Encarnacion sees in wrestlers who are ready for playoff wrestling is if they are able to handle business off of the wrestling mat such as eating healthfully and staying on top of their school work.
Encarnacion said the big stage the state tournament brings can not only be intense but also nerve wracking no matter how much experience someone has.
“The ‘big stage’ is tough to explain unless you have wrestled at the tournament before, and nerves still get to people that have been there,” he said.
Encarnacion has been on the wrestling coaching staff since 2019, and has had a wrestler on his team place in the CIF tournament every year apart from the abbreviated 2020-21 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. He expects his success to continue for the following seasons after having Calkins, Jr. place in the CIF state tournament as just a freshman.
“I expect us to send more wrestlers to the state tournament next year, both boys and girls, and bring more medals back to Liberty High School. We have a fairly young team so most of our kids are coming back next year,” said Encarnacion. “I am very proud of these kids, they are all hard workers.”
