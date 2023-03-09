Liberty Lions logo

The Liberty High wrestling team returned home from the CIF state wrestling tournament with third- and eighth-place medals. Senior Sophie Yurkovich placed third, freshman David Calkins, Jr. placed eighth and junior Tanner Bartonico went 1-2 in event matches. Feb. 23-25.

“Sophie Yurkovich was a returning state placer from last year, David Calkins, Jr. was a national champion in middle school and tanner Bartonico has been wrestling with me on the national circuit for a year and a half now,” Liberty High School’s wrestling head coach Alex Encarnacion said.

Liberty’s wrestlers had to go through the North Coast Section wrestling playoffs and must place in the top two to qualify for the state wrestling tournament. California has only one state tournament for high school wrestling with only 32 girls and 40 boys able to qualify for each weight class.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription