Liberty hopes to reduce missed scoring chances, not taking Wood lightly

Following a tough loss last week, Liberty Lions head coach Mike Cable continues to be very confident in his team and is high on their potential they haven’t yet reached.  Photo by Juan Cebreiros

Missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt Liberty High in their home opener last Friday night. 

The Lions led 28-14 going into halftime and scored a touchdown early in the third quarter to lead 35-14, but despite excellent field position the offense failed to score one last time to put the game out of reach. 

The Lions had one final chance to win the game with any score, but on their final drive quarterback Sage Robertson overthrew a pass that was intercepted. That turnover killed any last-second momentum the Lions tried to rally with. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.