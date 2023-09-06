Missed scoring opportunities came back to haunt Liberty High in their home opener last Friday night.
The Lions led 28-14 going into halftime and scored a touchdown early in the third quarter to lead 35-14, but despite excellent field position the offense failed to score one last time to put the game out of reach.
The Lions had one final chance to win the game with any score, but on their final drive quarterback Sage Robertson overthrew a pass that was intercepted. That turnover killed any last-second momentum the Lions tried to rally with.
“We felt good in the first half. When we had those chances to put the ball in the end zone, we let the energy just leave us,” said Robertson.
Liberty’s defense forced turnovers on three straight Los Gatos drives late in the first half, but the offense failed to capitalize.
Despite the tough loss, Lions head coach Mike Cable continues to be very confident in his team and is high on their potential they haven’t yet reached.
“We know we can beat anybody with the emotion, intensity and attitude we came out with in the first half,” said Cable.
Cable said this is still a learning period for the team, and he remains confident that his team will live up to the high potential he believes this team has.
“We still feel very strongly that we have what we need to compete with everybody and I think the first half proved that,” Cable said. “We had every reason to put that game away and we didn’t.”
Despite the sluggish second-half offensive performance, Robertson said he remains confident in his and the rest of the offense’s ability to score.
“I’m going into this game as confident as I can be, and playing for the guys next to me,” Robertson said.
Robertson injured his left hand in the second half of last Friday’s matchup, but neither he nor Cable said the injury will affect Sage’s play in this Friday’s game against the Wood Wildcats.
“We have full confidence in his ability,” said Cable.
The Lions' special teams have been shaky through the early parts of the season. They’ve given up two kick return touchdowns in two games, numerous other long kickoff returns as well as a blocked punt that was a catalyst for the Wildcats in their comeback win over the Lions.
“Those types of things can’t happen. That can swing a whole game momentum-wise,” said Cable.
The Lions play undefeated Wood at home this Friday night. Last season, the Lions blew out Wood, 48-7, at home but Cable isn’t taking the game lightly.
“Wood’s a good program, they're undefeated this year. We gotta get ready to play as if this is a league game or a playoff game,” said Cable.
