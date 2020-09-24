The Liberty Lions Rugby Club is seeking Liberty Union High School District students to join their organization.
Ninth to 12th grade boys and girls are welcome to join, and there is a spot for everyone, according to a club statement.
The club says it will teach everyone to play, but notes that participants should have a good attitude, along with dedication, passion and a sense of sportsmanship.
Pre-season conditioning is expected to begin in mid-October, with 7s tentatively slated to begin practice in December and 15s in March 2021. Dates are contingent upon COVID restrictions. Athletic clearance is required.
For more information, visit lhslionsrugby@gmail.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.