Liberty was eliminated from the NCS playoffs by Clayton Valley 21-13. The Lions had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter with the ball on the Ugly Eagles 27 yard line but late mistakes sealed their fate in the semifinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs.
From the opening kick, the Lions were in control, scoring on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead and then subsequently stopping the Ugly Eagles on fourth down at midfield. However, the Lions fumbled shortly thereafter and left the Ugly Eagles with excellent field position.
“Credit to their offensive line and blocking scheme,” said Lions head coach Mike Cable of Clayton Valley’s offense. “They ran the ball effectively and kept our offense off the field.”
Midway through the second quarter, Clayton Valley tied the game at 7-7 and got the ball back with about five minutes left in the first half. The Ugly Eagles managed the clock to near perfection as they drove down and scored to take a 14-7 lead at halftime.
The Ugly Eagles got the ball coming out in the second half and continued to run the clock and keep the Lions’ offense off the field. Taking more than half of the third quarter on one drive, the Ugly Eagles scored yet again to extend their lead to 21-7.
“They did a good job of changing their defense around, constantly moving from three defensive lineman and four throughout the game,” Cable said, as the Lions’ offense struggled to find consistency on offense to try get back into the game.
The Lions did not see the ball again until midway through the third quarter with about six minutes to play. After three quarters of struggling, the Lions offense was finally moving and quarterback Nate Bell ran in the touchdown himself from 15 yards out to make the score 21-13 after the PAT was blocked.
With two minutes left in the game, the Lions’ defense forced the Ugly Eagles to punt. The Lions would have to drive 60 yards to score a touchdown and a two-point conversion to keep their season alive.
Liberty had managed to move the ball to the Ugly Eagles’ 30 yard line, but time was beginning to become a factor with less than 1 minute to play and the Lions still had a long way to go. On third down, a bad snap from the center forced Bell to abort the called play, and he scrambled to avoid disaster. But then it was fourth down.
The Lions’ entire season came down to this one play to send the game to overtime. Liberty opted to go for the end zone instead of just the first-down yardage. Bell threw a deep pass up to receiver Ryan McKendry but it was incomplete and the Lions’ magical run of a season ended.
“We were underdogs for most of the season,” Cable said. “We were picked to finish fourth in league, predicted to lose to Amador Valley last week. The Pittsburg game was really a catalyst for our season and showed that this team was special.”
The Lions finished the season with an overall record of 8-4, and 4-1 in Bay Valley Athletic League play, good for second place.
