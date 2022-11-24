Liberty Lions logo

Liberty was eliminated from the NCS playoffs by Clayton Valley 21-13. The Lions had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter with the ball on the Ugly Eagles 27 yard line but late mistakes sealed their fate in the semifinal round of the North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs.

From the opening kick, the Lions were in control, scoring on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead and then subsequently stopping the Ugly Eagles on fourth down at midfield. However, the Lions fumbled shortly thereafter and left the Ugly Eagles with excellent field position.

“Credit to their offensive line and blocking scheme,” said Lions head coach Mike Cable of Clayton Valley’s offense. “They ran the ball effectively and kept our offense off the field.”

