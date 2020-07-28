Liberty multisport star Akili Calhoun has announced that he will be graduating early, in order to enroll at the University of California, Berkeley, where he will play football.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound product, was named to the all-Bay Valley Athletic League first offensive and defensive teams in 2019, as well as the all-league second offensive team in 2018.
He tallied 41 tackles, seven sacks and caused one fumble in 15 games, spanned over two stellar seasons on the varsity squad, according to Maxpreps.com.
The move was hastened by the high school football season being pushed back, due to COVID-19-related concerns. The local football season ordinarily wraps up by mid-December.
“I love Liberty, it has taught me a lot about not only ball, but life as well,” Calhoun said in a statement. “I love Brentwood and I always will.”
