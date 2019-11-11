The Liberty High School football team scored the third seed in the upcoming North Coast Section playoffs.
The Lions (9-1, 4-1 in league play) will open by hosting six-seed California (7-3, 2-3) on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
Pittsburg, the second seed, is the only other East County team to qualify for the playoffs.
The Pirates (9-1, 5-0) will host seventh seed James Logan (9-1, 6-0) on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
Liberty and Pittsburg would clash in the second round if the two squads advance past their first-round opponents.
For complete brackets, visit www.bit.ly/2X49RYI.
