Liberty’s football season ends in NCS playoffs

With its win over Amador Valley in the first round of the North Coast Section Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 11, Liberty’s football team continued its season with a showdown against Clayton Valley Charter on Friday, Nov. 18. The Lions led early and stayed in the game throughout. Ultimately, though, they were on the short end of a 21-13 final.
The Lions scored both the first and last touchdowns of the game. In both cases, senior quarterback Nate Bell ran the ball in. He opened the scoring with a nine-yard run and closed it with a one-yard run. In between, though, Clayton Valley did its damage. The Ugly Eagles scored two second quarter touchdowns to open up a 14-7 halftime lead then added a third score to take a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter. That was ultimately too much for the Lions to overcome.
After Bell’s second touchdown, Liberty did have enough time to mount a drive and even got into Ugly Eagles territory. But a fourth-down pass from Bell fell incomplete, ending the game and with it, the Lions’ season.
A victory would have given Liberty the opportunity to play for the Division 1 title against Pittsburg, who lost the Open Division final to De La Salle, 30-23.
The Lions finished the regular season at 8-4. They went 3-2 in preseason play, defeating Enochs (56-0), Wood (48-7) and Monte Vista (37-13) and losing to Los Gatos (31-0) and San Ramon Valley (42-14). Liberty then went 4-1 in Bay Valley Athletic League play. The Lions defeated Freedom (50-18), Antioch (35-6), Deer Valley (72-0) and Heritage (35-28).
Liberty’s lone league loss came in the BVAL opener against the Pirates. Pittsburg defeated the Lions 31-29, which was easily the closest game the Pirates had in an otherwise dominant run through the league. None of the other BVAL teams were closer than 27 points against Pittsburg.
Looking forward to the 2023 season, the Lions will have to replace some key players. The most notable among them is Bell, the BVAL MVP for 2022. Bell threw for 1,660 yards with 19 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season. He also led Liberty in both rushing yards and touchdowns, with 733 and 12, respectively.
Defensively, Liberty looks to be a little more certain heading into next season. The Lions will lose Ty Ternes, who led the team with 93 tackles. But Jackson Moore and Zaire Calhoun, who topped Liberty’s pass rush with 5.5 and 4 sacks, will both come back, with Calhoun on track for two more seasons.
Jamar Searcy, who recorded six interceptions as a sophomore in 2022 to lead the Lions, will also be back in Liberty’s defensive backfield. Searcy is also set to be his team’s leading returning rusher on offense. He ran for 657 yards with 10 touchdowns.
Another notable departure will be Deuce Carr, Bell’s leading receiver whose 386 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions were both tops on Liberty’s team. But the Lions’ next three leading receivers in 2022 -- Ryder Steen, Searcy and Kyle Cook -- all return.
Pittsburg has won the last four BVAL titles and is a perennial powerhouse in not only the league, but all of Northern California. But the Pirates will be losing a lot of talent, headlined by Florida- bound quarterback Jaden Rashada. Pittsburg will also be replacing Vic Galli, who’s coached the program since 2002. Dethroning the Pirates will not be easy. But with talent coming back, the Lions figure to have a good chance to do that in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.