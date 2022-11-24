Liberty’s football season ends in NCS playoffs
Press photo

With its win over Amador Valley in the first round of the North Coast Section Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 11, Liberty’s football team continued its season with a showdown against Clayton Valley Charter on Friday, Nov. 18. The Lions led early and stayed in the game throughout. Ultimately, though, they were on the short end of a 21-13 final.

The Lions scored both the first and last touchdowns of the game. In both cases, senior quarterback Nate Bell ran the ball in. He opened the scoring with a nine-yard run and closed it with a one-yard run. In between, though, Clayton Valley did its damage. The Ugly Eagles scored two second quarter touchdowns to open up a 14-7 halftime lead then added a third score to take a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter. That was ultimately too much for the Lions to overcome.

After Bell’s second touchdown, Liberty did have enough time to mount a drive and even got into Ugly Eagles territory. But a fourth-down pass from Bell fell incomplete, ending the game and with it, the Lions’ season.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription