Mason Lyman, a senior at Liberty High School, has managed to break not one, but two records on the Liberty swim team this season. He made history in the men’s individual 100-yard backstroke against Heritage High School on March 17 with a time of 54.54 seconds, and the men’s 50-yard freestyle against Freedom Highschool on March 24 with a time of 21.49 seconds. He plans to continue his swimming career in college and said he is excited to have made Liberty history

