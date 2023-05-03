Liberty shuts out Heritage, stays alive for BVAL title

Liberty junior pitcher David Roberts celebrates on the mound after striking out the last two batters of the top of the fourth inning in Tuesday's game at Heritage High School.

BRENTWOOD – The rain and sudden change of field couldn’t stop the Liberty High baseball team from keeping their Bay Valley Athletic League title hopes alive, if at least for one more day.

The Lions got a clutch, strong outing from junior southpaw David Roberts as his six shutout innings on the mound and a big home run by Colby Mingus guided the Lions to a 3-0 win against Heritage on Tuesday.

“That was probably one of his better outings of this year,” Lions head coach Andrew Lonsdale said. “When he’s throwing strikes, he’s as good as there is in the state of California.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription