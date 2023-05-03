Liberty shuts out Heritage, stays alive for BVAL title

BRENTWOOD – The rain and sudden change of field couldn’t stop the Liberty High baseball team from keeping their Bay Valley Athletic League title hopes alive, if at least for one more day.
The Lions got a clutch, strong outing from junior southpaw David Roberts as his six shutout innings on the mound and a big home run by Colby Mingus guided the Lions to a 3-0 win against Heritage on Tuesday.
“That was probably one of his better outings of this year,” Lions head coach Andrew Lonsdale said. “When he’s throwing strikes, he’s as good as there is in the state of California.”
Roberts allowed just two hits through his six innings of work with 12 strikeouts, just two shy of the season-high 14 he tossed in a no-hitter against Alameda on March 2, and just the second time this season he reached double-digits in strikeouts.
“There’s obviously a big task to be done in order for us to win the league,” Roberts said.
While Liberty seems to be finding their groove to end the regular season, Heritage, on the other hand, seems to have fallen into a lull.
What seemed to be a high-powered lineup that could score at will has now lost three in a row scoring just one run through the skid. The cold spell follows a previous four-game win streak that saw the Patriots score 14 or more runs in three of those previous four victories.
“When you face a better pitcher like that, when he’s on, you’re going to struggle, and that’s what we did today,” Heritage head coach Kevin Brannan said. “We hit this little lull and everyone’s trying to do too much.”
Liberty scored the opening two runs of the game in the bottom of the third as Josiah Wallance and Joshua Rhodes hit a pair of back-to-back RBI singles off of Patriots starter Ryan Williams. Williams struggled through the third inning after getting Michael Baker to fly out to deep center to start the inning. He would, however, strike out the final two batters to end the inning.
The big shot came from the senior No. 8 hitter Mingus an inning later. Nicholas Guidry relieved Williams in the fourth inning for Heritage, and Mingus welcomed him with a solo home run to left on the first pitch to extend the Lions lead to 3-0.
Michael Baker relieved Roberts in the seventh inning and allowed a lead-off single before retiring the rest of the side to record his first save of the season.
“Definitely showed that it's a team sport today and not just me, which is awesome,” Roberts said.
“But when it’s like that, we’re pretty unstoppable.”
The road to the BVAL title now gets a little bit crowded. Heritage (7-2 BVAL) could still grab the league title on Thursday with a win over Liberty (6-2 BVAL). Liberty can win the title with a win over Heritage and if Pittsburg (5-3 BVAL) loses against Antioch.
If Liberty and Pittsburg both win on Thursday, the league title will be on the line when both play each other in their respective regular season finale on Saturday. Liberty can still win the title outright with a win against the Pirates on Saturday. Pittsburg needs to win against Antioch and against Liberty on Thursday and Saturday, respectively to force a three-way tie for the league championship.
