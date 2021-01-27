It wasn’t long ago that former Liberty soccer star Delanie Sheehan called the fields of Brentwood home.
Now, she’s a professional.
The Liberty class of 2017 graduate and UCLA senior was recently drafted by the New Jersey-based Sky Blue FC in the fourth round (pick 33) of the National Women's Soccer League College Draft.
Sheehan could not be reached as of press time, but did post on Twitter that she was “so grateful for the opportunity.”
The 5-foot-6-inch defender has been a standout at each step of her soccer career.
She was a Gatorade State Player of the Year finalist in high school, in addition to being a three-time North Coast Section first-team honoree and a two-time Bay Valley Athletic League MVP.
Her stock only soared at UCLA, where she started 54 of her 70 games, scoring 11 goals and 13 assists over three seasons.
Along the way, she earned Pac-12 All-Freshman honors in 2017 and All-Pac-12 honors in 2018, in addition to securing Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors twice and contributing to 25 shutouts, according to a UCLA news release.
She also played with the U.S. under-20, under-19 and under-18 national teams and was an alternate for the U.S. at the 2018 FIFA under-20 World Cup, according to the school.
It’s expected Sheehan will finish out her college career in the spring, before joining the New Jersey squad.
Sky Blue FC is slated to begin its preseason in February, prior to a 24-match season in May.
To view Sheehan’s complete college stats, visit https://bit.ly/39lAyA0.
For more information on the Sky Blue FC, visit skybluefc.com.
