Liberty High School soccer star Kylee Gregory recently announced on social media she intends to play for the Central Washington University squad.
“I am very excited to announce that I am furthering my athletic and academic future playing soccer at Central Washington University,” she said in an Instagram post.
Gregory, who is slated to graduate in 2021, has been instrumental in the Lions’ success. The team has won at least a share of seven straight Bay Valley Athletic League.
