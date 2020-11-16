Liberty High School soccer star Alexis Gutierrez recently signed her letter of intent to attend St. Mary’s College in Moraga.
Gutierrez garnered all-league second team recognition her freshman year and first-team honors her sophomore and junior campaigns.
All the while, the team flourished, winning at least a share of the league title each season as well as advancing to the North Coast Section playoffs each year.
If high school sports are permitted, Gutierrez is slated to have one more year on the field.
