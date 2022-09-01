Liberty stomps Enochs in Week 1 victory

The Liberty Lions defended home turf and started their season in dominant fashion with a 56-0 victory over the James C Enochs Eagles last Friday night.
The Lions offense was powerful through both the passing and running game with quarterback Nate Bell completing over 75% of his passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 113 yards and another touchdown.
Jamar Searcy, Giancarlo Olveda, and Keoni Barbadillo all had rushing touchdowns with Giancarlo Olveda leading the team in carries with 10 and two touchdowns.
Receivers Deuce Carr and Niko Rieb both caught touchdown passes from Bell, with Carr totalling more than 100 receiving yards along with two touchdowns. The Lions’ offense surrendered only one punt, which came with just seven minutes left in the game.
On defense, the Lions were just as dominant, completing a shutout against the Enochs offense holding quarterback Adam Ammar to 2-6 passing for -1 passing yard. The Enochs’ offense ran only one play past the 50 yard line, but that one play was an interception right into the arms of a Lions defender, killing any momentum the Eagles tried to gain.
Immediately out the gate, Bell connected on two long touchdown passes on back-to-back drives from 25 and 45 yards out. By the end of the first quarter the blowout was already on as Liberty had led 28-0. The rest of the game went the same as Liberty continued to march down the field behind Bell’s precision passing and their multi-headed monster out of the backfield at running back with Searcy, Olvedo, Barbadillo, and Bell proving himself as a running threat even as the quarterback.
By halftime, Liberty led 42-0. Getting the ball to start the second half, the Lions picked up right where they left off continuing their dominant running game and wearing down the Eagles defense with each running back refusing to get tackled easily and always fighting for the extra yards. That was the theme the rest of the way as Liberty scored once in the third and fourth quarters en route to the victory.
“It was a great team win, everyone contributed,” Liberty coach Mike Cable said after the game. “We wanted to come out strong and show the world what this team was capable of and I think we did a pretty good job of doing just that.”
The Lions head south next week to take on Los Gatos High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.