Liberty stomps Enochs in Week 1 victory

Photo by Angelo Garcia, Jr.

Joshua Terry of the Enochs Eagles is tackled by a host of Liberty defenders in last Friday’s loss to the Lions in Week 1 of the season.

The Liberty Lions defended home turf and started their season in dominant fashion with a 56-0 victory over the James C Enochs Eagles last Friday night.

The Lions offense was powerful through both the passing and running game with quarterback Nate Bell completing over 75% of his passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 113 yards and another touchdown.

Jamar Searcy, Giancarlo Olveda, and Keoni Barbadillo all had rushing touchdowns with Giancarlo Olveda leading the team in carries with 10 and two touchdowns.

