The Liberty High School varsity stunt cheer team isn’t letting the shelter-in-place order prevent it from collaborating to show appreciation for Liberty Union High School District teachers and staff as students and teachers embark on a new distance learning style of education.
The squad strung together a number of photographs to read: “Thank you LUHSD staff for all you do. The Liberty varsity stunt cheer team loves and appreciates all of your efforts.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.