Liberty takes advantage of turnovers, and missed shots to beat Freedom in boys basketball

The Liberty Lions boys basketball team blew out the visiting Freedom Falcons 70-50 on Jan. 13 as too many turnovers and missed shots cost the Falcons.
While the two teams traded scores in the first quarter, the Lions had an injury scare as junior starting point guard Quinton Bundage injured his knee while driving into the key and had to come out of the game. Senior guard Julian Costa stepped up big, hitting multiple three-point shots in the opening quarter to give his team the lead. The Falcons managed to keep the game close through the quarter, however, as Liberty led 18-14 at the end.
As the game entered the second quarter, Bundage got back into the game, and his impact was immediate as Liberty began to take control of the game and increase their lead. Freedom’s offense seemed to be caught off guard by Liberty’s defense. The Lions changed their defense each time the Falcons brought the ball up the court, and it was effective. They forced four consecutive turnovers that allowed their offense numerous easy fast-break scores. In the last four minutes of the first half, the Falcons offense was held to just four points and was now in a 39-25 hole going into halftime.
