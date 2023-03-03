Liberty tosses combined no-hitter in win over Alameda

PITTSBURG – The last time that junior left-handed pitcher David Roberts threw a no-hitter, he was 12. Fast-forward nearly five years later, Roberts found himself in a familiar scenario.

“It definitely feels good,” Roberts said after Liberty’s 10-1 win over Alameda at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg on Thursday.

Roberts was in command on the mound throughout the entire day, throwing 13 strikeouts through six innings with three walks and the lone unearned run. The lone blemish came in the fourth inning on a throwing error to first followed by a wild pitch that led to a run for the Hornets.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

1
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription