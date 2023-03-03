Liberty tosses combined no-hitter in win over Alameda

PITTSBURG – The last time that junior left-handed pitcher David Roberts threw a no-hitter, he was 12. Fast-forward nearly five years later, Roberts found himself in a familiar scenario.
“It definitely feels good,” Roberts said after Liberty’s 10-1 win over Alameda at Los Medanos College in Pittsburg on Thursday.
Roberts was in command on the mound throughout the entire day, throwing 13 strikeouts through six innings with three walks and the lone unearned run. The lone blemish came in the fourth inning on a throwing error to first followed by a wild pitch that led to a run for the Hornets.
Right-hander Michael Baker took over in the seventh with the Lions up by nine and sat down Alameda in order to end the game and preserve the no-hitter.
“That was a good game by David (Roberts) and Michael (Baker) at the end there,” Liberty head coach Andrew Lonsdale said.
The 13 strikeouts by Roberts is one shy of the career-high 14 he recorded against Encinal last season as a sophomore and just the third time since coming to Liberty that he recorded double digit strikeouts.
“I just really tried to focus on my command today with all my pitches and I was glad to see my fastball is working, going past all the hitters,” Roberts said. “When it wasn’t, my secondary stuff was there, which felt great.”
“(Roberts) got a fastball you don’t see at the high school level too often,” Lonsdale said about Roberts’ velocity and control. “When he’s thrown a first strike consistently it’s usually a pretty successful day for him.”
Along with the strong outing on the mound by both pitchers, Liberty’s lineup continues its strong start to the season. The Lions reached double-digit runs for the second straight game Thursday with the last one coming in a 12-4 rout at James Logan last Friday.
Liberty has outscored opponents 27-7 in the first three games of the season so far.
“We got a lot of guys that have been on this team for three years in the lineup,” Lonsdale explained. “Our seniors know what we expect and how to hit at this level, so there’s not much that they see that’s going to really overwhelm them.”
The Lions opened the game strong, scoring four runs in the second inning sparked by an infield single toward second by senior Luke Hyland to open the inning. Cruz Van Slyke scored Zach Madrigal for the first run of the game on a double to left, then Josiah Wallace followed with a double to left of his own to give the Lions a 3-0 lead. Baker’s triple to center pushed the lead to 4-0, scoring Wallace.
After the strong opening frame, Roberts handled the rest. He followed that four-run inning by striking out the side looking in the third.
Liberty went on to score two more in the bottom of the third inning to extend their early 4-0 lead off of a two out, two-RBI single by Van Slyke to make it 6-0 after three, and scored four more in the sixth off of Alameda reliever Quentin Moreland as Baker, Nate Bell, Colby Mingus and Hyland all drove in runs to extend the lead to 10-1 late.
Liberty (3-0) continues their non-conference schedule and finishes the rest of the non-conference schedule on the road starting with a matchup against Encinal in Alameda on Saturday at 11 a.m.
