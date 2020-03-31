Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony rescheduled

Press file photo

Current Liberty Union High School District Hall of Famers, seen here during last year’s induction banquet, will have to wait a few extra months this year to reunite during the annual affair. The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the ceremony from this spring to August.

 

The annual Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been rescheduled from this spring to Aug. 29, amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. The annual ceremony and dinner reunites the district’s past greats and adds new company. The event will take place at 5 p.m., at Heritage High School.

