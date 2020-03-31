The annual Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been rescheduled from this spring to Aug. 29, amid ongoing coronavirus concerns. The annual ceremony and dinner reunites the district’s past greats and adds new company. The event will take place at 5 p.m., at Heritage High School.
Breaking News
Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony rescheduled
