The annual Liberty Union High School District Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony, rescheduled for Aug. 29, has been postponed until next spring due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“LUHSD Hall of Fame has postponed this year’s Class of 2020 induction ceremony in August due to the uncertainty of our country’s future regulations in the coming months,” the organization said in a statement. “We will honor the Class of 2020 this upcoming spring! Thank you for understanding.”
The annual ceremony and dinner that reunites the district’s past greats and adds new members was slated to add Liberty coach Jerry Black, Freedom athletes Darrell Greene and Sevaro Johnson, Heritage athlete Sean Packard, Freedom coach Larry Rodriguez, Liberty athlete J.T. Sarmento, and the 1997 Liberty softball team.
Legendary community figure Lou Bronzan was also set to receive a special award.
The prestigious Hall of Fame, established by Liberty High legend Jack Ferrill, honored its first class in 1992, and inducted coaches Lou Bronzan and Ferrill, the Arthur Honegger Family, contributors Theodore (Ted) Ohmstede and Frank Stonebarger, athletes Floyd Reese Jr. and Herman Urenda, and the Brentwood Lions Club.
To view other past inductees or for more information on the organization, visit https://bit.ly/3keWPme or https://www.facebook.com/LUHSDAHOF.
