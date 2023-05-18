Liberty Union Rugby Club aims to develop rugby after winning trophy

Liberty Union Rugby Club lift their first boys trophy in club history after defeating Wolverines 43-10 back on May 6. Photo courtesy Liberty Union Rugby Club

BRENTWOOD – It may have taken nearly a decade since the Liberty Union Rugby Club’s birth for them to capture their first boys title, but the once-elusive trophy has been captured.

Union’s 43-10 win over Wolverines of San Mateo in the D1 Bowl on May 6 at the Cherry Island Complex in Rio Linda, the first boys trophy in club history and the first trophy since the girls team captured their first trophy in their D1 Bowl win  in 2018.

“We played them earlier in the season and won that game as well,” head coach Allen Gray said. Union led 12-10 at the half before taking over in the second half, outscoring Wolverines 31-0 en route to the trophy.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription