Liberty Union Rugby Club aims to develop rugby after winning trophy

BRENTWOOD – It may have taken nearly a decade since the Liberty Union Rugby Club’s birth for them to capture their first boys title, but the once-elusive trophy has been captured.
Union’s 43-10 win over Wolverines of San Mateo in the D1 Bowl on May 6 at the Cherry Island Complex in Rio Linda, the first boys trophy in club history and the first trophy since the girls team captured their first trophy in their D1 Bowl win in 2018.
“We played them earlier in the season and won that game as well,” head coach Allen Gray said. Union led 12-10 at the half before taking over in the second half, outscoring Wolverines 31-0 en route to the trophy.
“In the second half, we kind of ran away with a little bit of effort,” Gray said.
The club is made up of players from the high school rugby club teams at Liberty, Heritage and Freedom. Most players have little to no rugby experience going into their first year with the club, especially compared to the experience of other Northern California clubs.
“It’s amazing because there’s not huge numbers in rugby and not a lot of people know about it,” Gray said. “You can have eight subs and usually we don’t have any more than 20 kids on the team at a time.”
“Because we’re just doing high schools locally, a lot of the teams we play against have five kids that have come up through youth programs, they’ve been playing for seven, eight years. We’ve got boys coming in that are starting out fresh as juniors, so it’s a really good accomplishment to have that. It’s nice to be able to get good recruitment from all three schools.”
Union and Gray continue to try to grow rugby in Brentwood. Each school has its own rugby club with Freedom in Oakley having started it all. Gray’s wife, who used to work at Freedom, started the club about a decade ago while her son was still playing in Pleasanton to simply create a closer place for him to play instead of driving to Pleasanton three days a week.
“The first year, she had 22, 23 boys that signed up to play, and that was just the boys team at the time. Then word got out,” Gray said.
Word got out that Freedom had a club, and the other schools in the district didn’t, and with the approval from District Superintendent Eric Volta, the club opened itself up to the rest of the Liberty Union High School District.
“At that point (opening the club for the other schools), it was just having everyone come together and getting the communication going amongst the three schools and having the district approve it,” Gray said.
A lot of rugby’s potential growth in Brentwood and East County comes from education of the sport, a challenge in an area where high school football is king.
“A lot of people come in not knowing what to expect because no one knows anything about rugby,” Gray said. “Fitness is key because you’re going to be running for a full 35 minutes, we get a five, 10-minute break halftime, then you’re back up 35 minutes more.
“And it’s not just running, it’s running with contact. You’re going to make tackles, you’re playing offense and defense the whole game. So it’s having that mentality and teaching them decision- making skills. Football, you get to stop and come up with a plan for what to do next rather than adapting as you go.”
With the 2022-23 season now in the books, the club is going on a vacation this summer before they pick back up later this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.