Liberty wins turnover battle and game

In football, winning the turnover battle greatly increases a team’s chances for winning. That was the case for the Liberty Lions as they were able to not only win the turnover battle 5-1, against Antioch but, more importantly, the game, 35-6, last Friday night.
The Panthers’ offense fumbled the ball four times and threw one interception as the Lions defense was able to shut down Antioch’s offense. However, in the beginning of the game, the Liberty defense was struggling against the Panthers rushing attack and option plays. With this, the Panthers would march down the field and score on their opening drive for a 6-0 lead.
All momentum seemed to be on Antioch’s side because on the Lions’ first possession, the Panthers’ defense forced a fumble and gave their offense prime field position. Even with that, Antioch’s offense moved backwards more than forwards and were forced to punt.
Antioch then shortly after gave up a rushing touchdown to Lions quarterback Nate Bell as he gave his team a 7-6. Midway through the second quarter, Liberty was driving once again on offense when Bell kept the ball, running up the left side and diving for the pylon, scoring an apparent touchdown. But the Antioch sideline did not agree arguing that Bell lost possession of the ball before hitting the pylon, which would have resulted in a touchback and the Panthers getting the ball back to their offense. However, the touchdown stood and Liberty led 14-6.
While the Liberty offense was able to move down the field at ease running and passing, the Panthers offense struggled to pick up yards unless star running back Charles Brown Jr. had the ball. Brown gave the Lions’ defense fits trying to defend him, but he received no help from the rest of his team. Panthers’ quarterback Larenzo Mayfield had many opportunities to throw to his receivers on big plays but was unable to connect with them even once no matter how open the receiver was. Mayfield fumbled and lost the ball three times, two of which came when his team was inside the Lions’ 20 yard line.
The final nail in the coffin for the Panthers’ offense came at the end of the first half when they were at the five yard line looking to score to make it a one-possession game. However, Mayfield fumbled inside the 10 yard line when trying to extend a play by scrambling. By this time, any momentum Antioch had was gone as the Lions got the ball coming out in the second half leading 21-6 with their offense executing to near perfection looking to put the game away.
While the running game is usually the prime source of offense for Liberty, Bell had a great game through the air, throwing for three touchdowns, each for 30 yards or more. Lions receiver Deuce Carr caught two of those long touchdown passes and running back Jamar Searcy took a swing pass from Bell up the right sideline for another long score to put the game out of reach and the Lions on top, 35-6.
Bell and Brown Jr. both added to their already stellar seasons with excellent individual games. But Liberty was able to support their star player better and came away with the 35-6 road victory over the Panthers.
Lions head coach Mike Cable said that he was proud of his players for their overall performance, and added that it was a well executed win. He also said about the recent success in forcing turnovers, “Winning the turnover battle is something we’ve been enforcing to our defense every week.”
The Lions improved to 5-3, and they will come back to their home turf against Deer Valley on Oct. 28 with a scheduled kickoff at 7 p.m.. The Antioch Panthers drop to 3-5 and hit the road to Oakley to take on the Freedom Falcons on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
