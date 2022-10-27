Liberty wins turnover battle and game

Photo by Juan Cebreiros

Although the Antioch Panthers came out of the gate strong, their momentum quickly fizzled, allowing the Liberty Lions to beat them 35-6 on Oct. 21.

In football, winning the turnover battle greatly increases a team’s chances for winning. That was the case for the Liberty Lions as they were able to not only win the turnover battle 5-1, against Antioch but, more importantly, the game, 35-6, last Friday night.

The Panthers’ offense fumbled the ball four times and threw one interception as the Lions defense was able to shut down Antioch’s offense. However, in the beginning of the game, the Liberty defense was struggling against the Panthers rushing attack and option plays. With this, the Panthers would march down the field and score on their opening drive for a 6-0 lead.

All momentum seemed to be on Antioch’s side because on the Lions’ first possession, the Panthers’ defense forced a fumble and gave their offense prime field position. Even with that, Antioch’s offense moved backwards more than forwards and were forced to punt.

