Lions blowout Fremont, set sights on San Ramon Valley

Liberty runningback Jaxon Bell ran for three touchdowns in the Lions' 48-0 win over Fremont-Oakland in their Homecoming game Friday night.  Photo by Juan Cebreiros

“I feel very confident in our team's ability to compete with anyone,” Liberty Lions head football coach Mike Cable said following the team's 48-0 victory over the Fremont High Tigers on Friday night. 

While Cable is confident in his team to be able to go toe to toe with some of the better teams, he still believes they still haven’t reached their full potential. 

“I want this team to be at the playoff caliber level now. We’re preparing to go after Pitt and compete for league now,” Cable said. 

