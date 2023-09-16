“I feel very confident in our team's ability to compete with anyone,” Liberty Lions head football coach Mike Cable said following the team's 48-0 victory over the Fremont High Tigers on Friday night.
While Cable is confident in his team to be able to go toe to toe with some of the better teams, he still believes they still haven’t reached their full potential.
“I want this team to be at the playoff caliber level now. We’re preparing to go after Pitt and compete for league now,” Cable said.
The Lions' offense remained potent all game behind the ground game of running back Jaxon Bell and air attack led by quarterback Sage Robertson. Bell rushed for three touchdowns to make it nine in the past two games. Robertson threw three touchdown passes -- all to wide receiver Ryan McKendry.
“Jaxon finishes those runs. He makes those cuts, he’s very hard to bring down,” Cable said.
The biggest worry for the Lions early on this season has been the special teams unit, Cable said. However, against Fremont the team had its strongest showing yet. The group missed one PAT but blocked a punt and field goal as well as getting a good enough rush to force the Tigers punter to have to hold onto the ball and take the turnover on downs late in the first quarter.
“We’re piecing some things together, it’s getting a little bit better,” Cable said.
The Tigers' offense got little offensive momentum all game long, crossing midfield just twice and coming away with zero points. Fremont did line up for two field goal tries but both were missed with one being blocked.
The win improves Liberty to 3-1 as they continue their quest to chase down the Pittsburg High School Pirates for a Bay Valley Athletic League championship. Next week, the Lions travel to Danville to take on the undefeated second-ranked in the North Coast Section San Ramon Valley Wolves, who blew out the Lions last year at Liberty 42-14.
