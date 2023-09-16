Lions blowout Fremont, set sights on San Ramon Valley

Liberty runningback Jaxon Bell ran for three touchdowns in the Lions' 48-0 win over Fremont-Oakland in their Homecoming game Friday night.  Photo by Juan Cebreiros

“I feel very confident in our team's ability to compete with anyone,” Liberty Lions head football coach Mike Cable said following the teams shutout victory over the Fremont High Tigers 48-0. 

The Lions offensive attack remained potent all game behind the ground game of running back Jaxon Bell and air attack led by quarterback Sage Robertson. Bell rushed for three touchdowns to make it nine in the past two games. Robertson threw three touchdown passes all of which were to wide receiver Ryan McKendry. 

“Jaxon finishes those runs, he makes those cuts, he’s very hard to bring down,” Cable said. 

