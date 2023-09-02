Lions collapse in home opener vs. Los Gatos

With eight minutes to play in the third quarter, the Liberty Lions led 34-14, but would collapse over the next quarter and a half of play to the Los Gatos Wildcats. The Lions surrendered 21 unanswered points to lose their home opener 35-34.
“When it came down to it, they executed when we did not,” said Lions football head coach Mike Cable following the tough loss on Friday. Sept. 1.
After Ryder Steen caught a 61-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions their 20-point lead, the offense went quiet and was not able to score for the rest of the game.
“We just stopped executing. We would miss a block here or there and that was pivotal to get one free defender to come in and blow up a play,” said Cable.
A high-scoring first quarter ended with the Lions leading 21-14, and they were making strides to put the game away. Running back Jaxon Bell took a screen pass 36 yards for a touchdown to extend their lead to 28-14.
Liberty had numerous chances late in the first half and in the early stages of the second half to put the game out of reach. With less than two minutes to play in the first half, the Lions’ defense forced three turnovers. However, those three turnovers prevented the offense from scoring again.
“It was mistakes on our part and missed assignments,” Cable said. “We should’ve in every situation put points up on the board, but we came away with nothing in three drives.”
A key part to the Wildcats’ comeback win was their ability to run the ball behind their right guard and tackle. In the second half, the Lions’ defensive line had problems stopping the run to the right and Los Gatos running back Boxer Kopcsak-Yeung was able to break off long runs, but also had the ability to pick up five to six yards when they wanted to run out the clock late in the game.
“We’re very young as a defense,” Cable said. “We have a lot of sophomores starting and it was a very big moment for them.”
When the Wildcats took their one-point lead with four minutes to play, the Lions had one last chance to win the game by kicking a long field goal if it came to that.
The Lions did manage to move inside the Los Gatos 40 yard line thanks to big plays from Bell. However, a holding penalty moved Liberty back to midfield. On the next play, quarterback Sage Robertson lofted a pass over the middle of the field that was out of the reach of any of his receivers and intercepted, sealing the Lions’ fate while being the final part of the Wildcats’ come-from-behind win.
Cable said if it came down to kicking a longer field goal from the 35, he would’ve done so.
The Lions’ goal this season continues to be to push Pittsburg High School for the Bay Valley Athletic League title, and Cable remains confident that goal is still achievable.
Despite the defense being young, they forced Los Gatos to turn the ball over four times with three interceptions, a forced fumble and several key fourth down stops that resulted in turnover on downs.
“If you take a look at the way we came out with our energy and intensity and plays we made in the first half, we can beat anybody,” said Cable.
