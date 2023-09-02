Lions collapse in home opener vs. Los Gatos

Liberty sophomore runningback Jaxon Bell looks for running room in the Lions home opener against Los Gatos Friday, Sept. 1.  Photo by Juan Cebreiros

With eight minutes to play in the third quarter, the Liberty Lions led 34-14, but would collapse over the next quarter and a half of play to the Los Gatos Wildcats. The Lions surrendered 21 unanswered points to lose their home opener 35-34. 

“When it came down to it, they executed when we did not,” said Lions football head coach Mike Cable following the tough loss on Friday. Sept. 1.

After Ryder Steen caught a 61-yard touchdown pass to give the Lions their 20-point lead, the offense went quiet and was not able to score for the rest of the game. 

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.