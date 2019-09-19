Brentwood’s Liberty High School girls volleyball team has some big shoes to fill in 2019. The Lions claimed the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) title a season ago, going a perfect 10-0 in league play.
There are many new faces with the Liberty program this year. One of them belongs to Ana Hofferber, who’s in her first year coaching the team. Hofferber is very enthusiastic about the players she gets to coach this season.
“I am honored to coach all of these girls this season,” the coach said. “The amount of work they put in, on and off the court, is what being a student athlete is all about.”
While the Lions have many different faces in 2019, they have plenty of returning players from last year’s team. Among them are senior captains Trinity Sutton and Sammy Taylor.
The four Liberty players who led the team in kills last season have graduated. But seniors Delaney Gash, Sutton and Lauren Lineweaver were significant to the Lions offense a season ago, and return in 2019. Another key returning player is Kassy Chaput, who was second on Liberty in assists a season ago.
“From day one, I could already see that these girls are ready to play,” Hofferber said. “They are a strong team, not just in their skill and knowledge of volleyball, but as a team, they know they are stronger when they work together, which is something we are capitalizing on.”
Traditionally, the biggest games of the season for the Lions come against Heritage. That’s not only a crosstown rivalry, but matches against the Patriots often decide who the league champions will be.
Heritage will host Liberty on Thursday, Sept. 26, while the Lions will host their penultimate BVAL game against the Patriots on Tuesday, Oct. 22. But for Hofferber, those are two of many games that Liberty has circled.
“Everything is circled for us this season,” she said. “Because we want to remind ourselves that we need to work hard everyday in practices and matches.”
The Lions hosted Pittsburg on Tuesday in the BVAL opener. Liberty won that match 3-1.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.